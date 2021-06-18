Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

