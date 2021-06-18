Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

HIMS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

