Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 241,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $905.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

