Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.860-1.960 EPS.

NYSE HON traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,319. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

