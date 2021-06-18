Hord (HORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $97,492.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,781,461 coins.

