Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $11.61 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $400,623.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 457,897,132 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

