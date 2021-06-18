Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,394 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. 35,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,346. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

