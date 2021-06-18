Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.59. 223,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.