Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $19.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,507.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,374.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.