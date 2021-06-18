Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 34.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.