Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.89. 91,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

