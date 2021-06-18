H&R Block, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

