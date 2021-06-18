H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON HAT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

