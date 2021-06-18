HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 13th total of 168,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

