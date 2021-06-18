Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 1.08. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

