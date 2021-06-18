Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

