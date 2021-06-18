IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

