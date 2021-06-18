IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

