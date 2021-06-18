iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 151,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iFresh by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iFresh during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFMK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of -3.09. iFresh has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

