Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $455.35 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

