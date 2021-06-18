ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $14,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

