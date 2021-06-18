Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.03. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 107,470 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

