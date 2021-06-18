Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMBBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 89,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,316. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

