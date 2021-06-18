INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 961,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,026. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

