Innova One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,418.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $370,181.60 and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.