Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £156.50 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,862.50 ($37.40) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £39.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

