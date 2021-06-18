Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £121.68 ($158.98).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 41 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £121.36 ($158.56).

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 42 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

LON CCR opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £738.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

Several research analysts have commented on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of C&C Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital lowered shares of C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

