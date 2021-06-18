Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,911.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.