Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

