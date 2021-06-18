Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $127,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

