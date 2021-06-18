Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $4,794,682.20 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 77,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

