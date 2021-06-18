Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50.

TOU stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.70. The company had a trading volume of 347,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,131. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.69 and a 52 week high of C$34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.05.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.