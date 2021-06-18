Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $183,019,375.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CELH opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.