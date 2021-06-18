Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CME opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

