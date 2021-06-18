Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPSI stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $496.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

