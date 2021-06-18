Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Sells 205 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

