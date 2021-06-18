Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

DEA stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

