Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

