Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$546,136.80 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

EFN opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.22. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.06.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0322375 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

