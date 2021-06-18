Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Sells $1,282,509.97 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,820.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LESL stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 59.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

