Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

