Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 4,697 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05.

Shares of OKTA opened at $232.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,340,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

