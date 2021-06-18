Insider Selling: Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Sells 35,794 Shares of Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $18,780,950.00.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

