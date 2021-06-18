Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $13.55. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,627. The stock has a market cap of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.