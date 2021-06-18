Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $102,833.64 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

