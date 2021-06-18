Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

