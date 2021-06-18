Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) SVP Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.