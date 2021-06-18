Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Insteel Industries worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 88.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $456,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

