Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,846 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITGR stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITGR. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after purchasing an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Integer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

