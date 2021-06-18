Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,646. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

